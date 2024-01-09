At least 1,500 children lost access to education after Rohingya camp fire: Unicef

At least 1,500 children lost access to education when 20 of their learning facilities were destroyed in a fire at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila on Saturday night, according to Unicef.

"Unicef offers its deepest sympathies to the 5,000 Rohingya refugees – including 3,500 children – who sadly lost their homes in the fire that broke out in Camp 5 of the Cox's Bazar refugee camps on 7 January," said Unicef Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett in a statement on Tuesday (9 January).

"As we assess the full extent of the damage, Unicef and partners will construct temporary tents to enable children to learn whilst classrooms are reconstructed," reads the statement.

"Unicef and partners worked through the night to protect and support traumatised children and their families. Let us remember, these children have already escaped violence and trauma.

So, there is an urgent imperative to work closely with local authorities, UN agencies and partners to provide the most vulnerable with shelter and respond to their basic needs so that all affected children are safe, healthy, and protected," it added.