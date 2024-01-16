EU allocates €300,000 in humanitarian aid to gutted Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps

Bangladesh

UNB
16 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 05:06 pm

Related News

EU allocates €300,000 in humanitarian aid to gutted Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps

UNB
16 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 05:06 pm
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

In response to the recent fire in one of the refugee camps, hosting nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, the European Union (EU) has released €300,000 to assist the affected population.

The incident left over 5,000 people without shelter.

The funding will serve to provide immediate emergency assistance to address the most urgent needs, notably in terms of shelter, water and site development, said the EU Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It will be implemented by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and complement efforts of other humanitarian partners.

In the early hours of 7 January, a large fire broke out in one of the most congested camps, Camp 5, where it quickly spread. Close to 950 shelters burned down or were partially destroyed.

The fire also damaged communal facilities, including one health centre, 15 learning centres, as well as numerous latrines and washrooms.

Despite the extensive damage, no casualties have been reported so far, thanks to the rapid intervention of the fire brigade with the essential help of Rohingya community volunteers.

Since fires are frequent in the congested camps, EU-funded disaster preparedness programmes have helped humanitarian partners strengthen camp structures and better prepare for such risks.

This new funding comes in addition to the over €38 million provided by the EU last year in humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, notably in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, but also to reduce the impact of natural hazards.

Last March, when another devastating fire caused substantial damage in Cox's Bazar camps, the EU released €1 million to assist the affected refugees.

Top News

Rohingya camp / EU / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

5h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

7h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

20m | Videos
Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

2h | Videos
Winter pitha on the footpath

Winter pitha on the footpath

4h | Videos
Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

20h | Videos