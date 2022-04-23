BIWTA leaseholders collecting illegal toll in docks countrywide: Jatri Kalyan Samiti

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 06:48 pm

BIWTA leaseholders collecting illegal toll in docks countrywide: Jatri Kalyan Samiti

File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Jatri Kalyan Samiti has alleged that the leaseholders of BIWTA and Zila Parishad are collecting extra tolls and harassing passengers at more than 400 docking points of all waterway jetties in the country for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

It urged the government to take effective measures to stop the collection of additional tolls on an emergency basis in a media release issued Saturday (23 April).

In the statement, Jatri Kalyan Samiti Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, "The leaseholders employed by BIWTA are illegally extorting money from anyone going near the river through the boat docks at the rate of Tk20-100. Whereas there is an agreement to charge fare per passenger for crossing the river by boat only." 

"Such looting is not only seen in Sadarghat but also more than 400 river ports and ferries across the country leased by BIWTA," he added. 

He further noted that no effective action has been taken by the Shipping Ministry or BIWTA to stop such practice despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instruction to stop the harassment of passengers on the waterways.

Passengers are being harassed if they protest against such extra toll collection.

Moreover, the leaseholders gave responsibility to unruly youths of the area for collecting tolls at these docks and they even beat passengers protesting the tolls, the statement read. 

Mozammel Haque demanded that the Shipping Ministry, Consumer Rights Protection Division and Department of Maritime Transport take the necessary steps to get rid of this situation.

Photo: Collected

A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

