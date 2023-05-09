Arav Khan sentenced to 10-year jail term in arms case

A Dhaka tribunal sentenced Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment today in an arms case filed against him in 2015.

Judge Murshid Ahmed of Dhaka's Special Tribunal-14 handed down the sentence on Tuesday (9 May).

At the same time, he was also fined Tk10,000, in default of which he will have to serve three more months in jail.

According to the documents of the case, on 28 January 2015, Arav Khan went to his father-in-law Sekender Ali in Moghbazar to collect money at gunpoint.

But Arav was arrested in front of his father-in-law's house with a loaded revolver. On the same day, a case was filed against Arav at Ramna Model Police Station in the incident.

Investigating the case, on 1 March 2015, the investigating officer of the case filed a charge sheet against Arav Khan in court.

On 10 May 2015, the court ordered the trial to begin by framing charges against Arav.

He got bail in the case on 14 March 2018.

On 24 October 2018, the court issued an arrest warrant against Arav as he was absconding on bail.

Arav Khan became a person of interest in late March when his jewellery shop inauguration in Dubai was attended by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

During the inauguration, an emblem of "Arav Jewellers" was put on display which was made with 40 kilogrammes of gold.

The sudden prominence and extravagance invoked curiosity in netizens, who wondered who Arav was or who he had ties with.

Hailing from Gopalganj, Arav Khan is the son of Motiur Rahman Molla and Lucky Begum.

He moved to Dhaka at some point, and then changed his name to Robiul Islam. He also used many other aliases such as Apan, Shohag, Hridoy and Hridhi.

In police files, his name is Robiul Islam aka Apan aka Shohag aka Hridoy aka Hridhi.

Media reports reveal his source of income to be extortion of affluent people. To pile on, Arav was charged with murder in 2018.

In a chargesheet against Robiul after the SB inspector murder case, the Detective Branch of police said a gang led by Robiul Islam used to trap affluent people, blackmail them and extort money from them.

Another crime he has been accused of is running a prostitution racket in his flats in Niketan, Gulshan and Banani. Sources claim that he used to invite elite businessmen and top officials there.

On 8 July 2018, SB Inspector Mamun Imran Khan was murdered in a house in the capital's Banani. The next day, his body was packed in a sack and taken to a forest in Ulukhola, Gazipur, doused in petrol and set on fire.

Robiul Islam, along with 10 others, was accused of the murder. Abu Yunus, whom Robiul offered money to serve time on his behalf, was sent to jail. After nine months, Yunus came out.

Police later found out that Robiul Isam went to India under the name Apan Arav Khan and went by the same name when he moved to Dubai.

Arav has taken to social media to deny claims of money laundering and murder of police.

He also said a top media person had blackmailed him and demanded Tk5 crore from him for burying the news on his background.

Arav also said his money came from the Indian side of his family. These claims have not been verified.

On his Facebook ID, Arav claims to have studied at Kings College at the University of London and he is the owner of "Apon Group of Industries" and "Times of Bangladesh" and also Chief Executive Officer at Arav Jewelers in Dubai.

Arav's tall tales have only provoked bigger questions.

Earlier on 18 March Bangladesh Police forwarded a letter to Interpol to bring back Arav Khan. The letter has been accepted by Interpol, confirmed IGP of Bangladesh Police.