Arav Khan will be brought back soon: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
10 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

Arav Khan will be brought back soon: Home minister

BSS
10 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said expatriate Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive convict in a case, will be brought back to country soon.

"Bringing back Arav Khan to Bangladesh is not impossible... He will be brought back to Bangladesh very soon," the home minister told journalists after inaugurating the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at the Police Staff College in Mirpur Wednesday.

The home minister said Arav Khan, the owner of Dubai's Arav Jewellers, is staying in Dubai and the Interpol has earlier issued a red alert against him.

A Dhaka court, in the arms case on Tuesday, sentenced Arav Khan to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and Taka 10,000 as fine or, in default, more three months jail.

Responding to a query, the home minster said, "The police will arrest those who have warrants against them. It's a part of police's regular activities."

He added: "It is the regular operation of police to track down those who are facing arrest warrants in multiple cases as well as have the allegation of committing crimes."

When asked about the allegations of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir against the arrest of BNP leaders and activities ahead of the elections, AL minister Asaduzzaman replied in the "negative".

The home minister said there are arrest warrants against each individual under 20 to 30 old cases.

"Despite these cases, many did not go to the court and surrender. An arrest warrant has been issued for that reason and police have filed it (arrest warrant)," he added.

Refuting Mirza Fakhrul's allegation of filing new cases or false cases against his party men, the minister termed it absolutely 'baseless'. 

Top News

Arav Khan / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

8h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

13h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

2h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

3h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter