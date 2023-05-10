Arav Khan will be brought back soon: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said expatriate Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive convict in a case, will be brought back to country soon.

"Bringing back Arav Khan to Bangladesh is not impossible... He will be brought back to Bangladesh very soon," the home minister told journalists after inaugurating the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at the Police Staff College in Mirpur Wednesday.

The home minister said Arav Khan, the owner of Dubai's Arav Jewellers, is staying in Dubai and the Interpol has earlier issued a red alert against him.

A Dhaka court, in the arms case on Tuesday, sentenced Arav Khan to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and Taka 10,000 as fine or, in default, more three months jail.

Responding to a query, the home minster said, "The police will arrest those who have warrants against them. It's a part of police's regular activities."

He added: "It is the regular operation of police to track down those who are facing arrest warrants in multiple cases as well as have the allegation of committing crimes."

When asked about the allegations of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir against the arrest of BNP leaders and activities ahead of the elections, AL minister Asaduzzaman replied in the "negative".

The home minister said there are arrest warrants against each individual under 20 to 30 old cases.

"Despite these cases, many did not go to the court and surrender. An arrest warrant has been issued for that reason and police have filed it (arrest warrant)," he added.

Refuting Mirza Fakhrul's allegation of filing new cases or false cases against his party men, the minister termed it absolutely 'baseless'.