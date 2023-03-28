Arms case against Arav: Court sets 13 April for self-defence hearing

UNB
28 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 06:44 pm

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed 13 April for hearing the statement of Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a Dubai-based gold dealer and a fugitive in police officer murder case, in his self-defence in an arms case filed in 2015.

Judge of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-6 Murshid Ahmed fixed the date after the hearing the statements from the witnesses in the case.

Advocate AKM Salauddin, a counsel for the state, said, "We expect that Arav Khan will surrender before the court by 13 April and give his deposition in self-defence."

The court recorded statements of 10 witnesses out of 20 in the case.

According to the prosecution, Arav Khan went to his in-law's house on 28 January 2015 to realise some money after issuing threat to his father-in-law Sekendar Ali. Later, he was arrested from his in-law's house along with a revolver.

Sub-inspector of DB police Sujon Kumar Kundu filed a case under the Arms Act against Arav.

On 1 March 2015, police submitted chargesheet against Arav in the case.

On 10 May 2015, the trial in the arms against Arav started. He also secured bail from the court on 14 March 2018 and since then he remained absconding.

On 24 October 2018, a court issued warrant for his arrest in the case.

On 24 March, Interpol finally issued a red notice against Arav on its website in red notice list.

Interpol has accepted Bangladesh police's request to issue a red notice against him.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 18 March said that efforts were underway to bring Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islamt o the country through the international police agency Interpol.

