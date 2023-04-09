Inspector Mamun murder case: 4 testify against Arav Khan, 7 others

Four persons, including slain inspector Mamun Imran Khan's sister, have testified in court against the accused Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan and others in the murder case of the police inspector.

Mamun's sister Rowshan Akter, brother-in-law Mosharraf Hossain Khan, caretaker of the house Mirazul Islam and security guard Manik testified in Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader's court on Sunday.

With this, the testimony of five of the 38 witnesses in the case was received.

The court also fixed 2 May for the next day of testimony.

The other accused in this case are Suraiya Akter Keya, Rahmat Ullah, Swapan Sarkar, Mizan Sheikh, Atiq Hasan, Sarwar Hasan and Didar Pathan. Arav and his wife Kaya are absconding among them.

Police inspector Mamun was killed in Banani on 7 July, 2018.

On 10 July, the charred body of Mamun was recovered from a forest in Rayerdia area of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur district.

Three days after this incident, a murder case was filed at Banani Police Station following a complaint lodged by his brother Jahangir.

After the investigation, on 31 March, 2019, the police filed a charge sheet in court against eight people, including Rahmat Ullah and Rabiul Islam.

On 25 November, 2021, the court ordered the trial to begin by forming a complaint in this case.

Rahmatullah, along with Inspector Mamun, went to House 5 on Road 2 of Banani to celebrate the birthday of a model.

The accused beat Mamun to death and took the body to Ulukhula of Gazipur where they left the body after pouring petrol on it and setting it on fire.