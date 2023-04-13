Arguments in arms case against Arav Khan on 7 May

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:27 pm

If the charges are proven, Arav Khan's maximum sentence could be 14 years in prison

A Dhaka court has set 7 May to hear arguments in the arms case against Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan.

Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Murshid Ahmed on Thursday.

The court will set a date for announcing the judgment in the case after the argument hearing is over.

With this, the trial of the case, filed in 2015 against the fugitive gold trader, enters its last stage as testimony and cross-examination in the case are over.

The court had appointed a lawyer at government expense to defend Arav Khanon on Thursday, lawyers said.

However, as the accused was absconding, the court did not record any statement and 7 May was fixed for arguments.

The hearing in the case ended on 28 March.

On that day, investigating officer of the case, Sub Inspector (SI) Sheikh Hasan Muhammad Mustafa Sarwar, the investigating officer of the case, testified in the court.

The court accepted the testimony of 10 out of 20 witnesses in the case.

If the charges are proven, Arav Khan's maximum sentence could be 14 years in prison, lawyers said.

According to the documents of the case, on 28 January 2015, Arav Khan went to his father-in-law Sekender Ali in Moghbazar to collect money at gunpoint.

But Arav was arrested in front of his father-in-law's house with a loaded revolver. On the same day, a case was filed against Arav at Ramna Model Police Station in the incident.

Investigating the case, on 1 March 2015, the investigating officer of the case filed a charge sheet against Arav Khan in court.

On 10 May 2015, the court ordered the trial to begin by framing charges against Arav.

He got bail in the case on 14 March 2018.

On 24 October 2018, the court issued an arrest warrant against Arav as he was absconding on bail.

