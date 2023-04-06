Bangladesh writes to UAE govt for Arav Khan's extradition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 06:06 pm

File photo
File photo

The Bangladesh mission has sent the file on Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan to the ministry concerned at the United Arab Emirates for his extradition.

"The documents concerned with bringing Arav Khan back to the country have been verified and sent to the relevant ministry of the United Arab Emirates by the Bangladesh Mission," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a ministry briefing on Thursday (6 April).

When asked about the progress of Arav's return to the country, the spokesperson said the ministry will inform the media at a later date.

Earlier on 28 March, a Dhaka court fixed 13 April for hearing Arav's statement, a Dubai-based gold dealer and a fugitive in police officer murder case, in his self-defence in an arms case filed in 2015.

Advocate AKM Salauddin, a counsel for the state, said, "We expect that Arav Khan will surrender before the court by 13 April and give his deposition in self-defence."

According to the prosecution, Arav Khan went to his in-law's house on 28 January 2015 to realise some money after issuing threat to his father-in-law Sekendar Ali. Later, he was arrested from his in-law's house along with a revolver.

Sub-inspector of DB police Sujon Kumar Kundu filed a case under the Arms Act against Arav. On 1 March 2015, police submitted chargesheet against Arav in the case.

On 10 May 2015, the trial in the arms against Arav started. He also secured bail from the court on 14 March 2018 and since then he remained absconding.

A court issued warrant for his arrest in the case on 24 October 2018.

This year on 24 March, Interpol finally issued a red notice against Arav on its website in red notice list. Interpol accepted Bangladesh police's request to issue a red notice against him.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on 18 March said that efforts were underway to bring Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islamt o the country through the international police agency Interpol.

