ACC asks ministry to investigate alleged irregularities by 4 DAM officials, including DG

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 11:54 pm

The ministry has formed a committee to probe the allegations.

Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has asked the Ministry of Agriculture to investigate allegations of corruption and irregularities against four officials of the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM), including its director general (DG).

The officials are DAM DG Masood Karim, his Personal Secretary Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Comilla Regional Training Center Head Sanowar Hossain and Chattogram Regional Center Head Abdul Kader, according to an ACC letter recently sent to the ministry.

The letter, seen by The Business Standard, states that said officials are involved in alleged financial and systematic irregularities, and corruption in the Program on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship, and. Resilience in Bangladesh (PARTNER) project of DAM.

The ministry has formed a committee to probe the allegations.

Meanwhile, DAM DG Masood Karim rejected the allegations against him.

Speaking to The Business Standard, he said there is a lot of work under the PARTNER project, including establishing business schools across the country, developing software, renting cars and others.

"An allocation of Tk22 crore has been made this year for the project. We might not be able to spend it all," said the DAM DG.

"We have already invited tenders for some of the works. Those who have not got the work may be upset. For instance, Some people have tried a lot to work as consultants, but have failed. It is possible that one of these parties complained to the ACC," said Masood.

"However, the committee of the Ministry of Agriculture is investigating and we will cooperate with their investigation in all possible ways," he added.

