8 arrested while trying to rob a RAB vehicle in Narayanganj: RAB

Crime

UNB
17 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 04:42 pm

Eight members of a robbery gang have been arrested while trying to take over a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) vehicle in Narayanganj.

RAB 11 Company Commander and Deputy Director Monirul Alam confirmed the information at a press conference at its local camp in Kalirbazar area of the city this afternoon.

"Two teams of RAB 11 were on patrol duty on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in plain clothes last night. At that time, one team got stuck in traffic in the Char Bausia area under Gazaria Police Station in Munshiganj," he said.

"A group of armed robbers, thinking the RAB vehicle to be a normal passenger car, surrounded it. At one stage, the robbers attacked the car, in return, RAB men in plain clothes chased and arrested eight people, including the leader of the gang," said the RAB deputy director.

"Several locally-made weapons were seized from the robbers at the time. Legal action, including a case, is under way against them," he added.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed to committing more than 50 robberies on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the last two years. There are also multiple cases against them at different police stations, said RAB.

