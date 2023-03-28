6 doors stolen from Rangpur Medical College Hospital

Six doors have been stolen from bathrooms of a ward of Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

A press release of the medical college reads that the theft of doors after taking them apart from the hinges while nurses, wardboys, midwives, cleaners and related persons were on duty is unprecedented, unexpected, and shows gross negligence of duty along with collusion.

Thirteen people have been identified as involved in the incident and have been ordered to replace the doors at their own expense.

The authority also asked them to give a written statement within three working days as to why departmental disciplinary action will not be taken against them due to negligence of duty.