Tk26 lakh stolen from ATM booth in Sylhet, Securex employee arrested

An employee of Securex Private Company Limited has been arrested in connection with the stealing of Tk 26.32 lakh from the ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank in Sylhet.

Albab Hossain was arrested from Shibganj area of the city hours after Securex ATM Officer (Sylhet Zone) Sandipan Das filed a case with Airport police station on Friday (3 November) against him and another ATM officer Aminul Haque.

Securex Private Company Limited, which transfers money to and from the ATM booth.

In the case statement, Sandipan Das said he suspected that the company's ATM officers Albab Hossain and Aminul Haque could be involved in the incident along with 2-3 others.

On 27 October, Tk27.75 lakh was deposited in the Dutch Bangla Bank ATM booth of Subidbazar. However, due to cash jam-related issues, the money was not deposited. After going to the booth on 30 October, Tk26.32 lakh was found missing, the case statement added.

CCTV footage showed that between 11:55pm and 12:15am on 28-29 October, 2-3 persons wearing black caps, face masks opened the vault of the booth and stole the money.

Regarding the delay in filing the case, Sandeepan Das said that the case had to be filed after discussing it with the Dhaka office.

"Because of this, there is some delay," he added.

Meanwhile, the police have visited the ATM booth in Subidbazar on Friday.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, "We are investigating the matter. One official of Securex Company has been arrested. Besides, we are trying to identify the rest by going through the CCTV footage."