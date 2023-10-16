500 sued, 2 arrested over attack on Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad activists

At least seven people have been injured in alleged attacks by the Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League on a protest march by the Bangladesh Student-Youth Unity Council in Cumilla on 13 October. Photo: TBS

At least 500 people were sued and two people were arrested for carrying out an attack on the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad during a protest march in Cumilla on Friday (13 October).

The council's Cumilla unit General Secretary Tapas Baksi filed the case as the plaintiff against 400-500 activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League on Sunday (15 October).

He said, "We filed a complaint against 400-500 men who attacked our procession from behind."

The two arrestees are Noor Hossain Swapan and Mohsin Ahmed Shipan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cumilla Kotwali police station Ahmed Sanjur Morshed confirmed the matter this afternoon.

Earlier on 13 October, around seven people were injured in alleged attacks by the Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League during a protest march in Cumilla.

Among the injured, one with serious injuries was admitted to Comilla Trauma Centre.

Besides, allegations were also raised against the police for obstructing the march organised by the student wing of the parishad in protest of attacks on rural poet Radhapada Roy and religiously hurtful statements by Munshiganj Mayor Mohammed Faisal Biplab.

The parishad also demanded that the public holiday on the occasion of Durga Puja be extended to three days from the existing two days.

Tapas said, "We brought out the march to protest Mayor Faisal Biplab's statement calling MP Mrinal Kanti Das as 'malaun' – a pejorative term for Bengali Hindus, statement by Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar ridiculing Puja and hurting the religious sentiments of worshippers, attack on rural poet Rahdapada Roy in Kurigram, vandalism of various temples during puja, and demanding an extension of the public holiday on Durga Puja to three days."

"They attacked us from behind and fired empty shots. Seven of us were injured with three suffering serious injuries. We strongly condemn this attack."

Cumilla Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pankaj Barua told reporters that he along with Abdul Mannan visited the homes of those injured during the attack on the protest rally.

The DC said he would inquire about the treatment of the injured and take legal action against those involved in the incident.