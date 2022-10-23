4 arrested with counterfeit notes worth Tk1 cr 

Crime

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 06:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested four members of a counterfeit currency ring with around Tk1 crore in fake notes.

The arrestees are mastermind Maun Hossain Sabbir, 21, Parvez, 20, Md Tarek,20, and Shihab Uddin, 20.

Rab arrested the gang members recently in several operations in Dhaka, Sirajganj, and Khulna and recovered fake note-making machines and ingredients, Rab's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin said in a press conference on Sunday (23 October).

The gang has 15 to 20 members, and they circulated fake notes worth around Tk2 crore over the last year.

The gang produced Tk200,000 taka daily and sold Tk100,000 of fake currency at Tk 15,000 to 20,000 taka.

According to information gained from primary interrogation, the gang acquired technical knowledge on various aspects of making fake notes from YouTube, Facebook and Google. 

Later, they bought laptops, printers, printing dyes, paper, tissue paper, ink, and other equipment for making fake notes with the deposited money.

