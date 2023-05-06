3 members of a child kidnapping gang held in Gazipur

Police in a drive arrested three members of a child kidnapping gang including its ringleader from Salna in Gzipur district on Friday.

The arrestees are its ringleader Milton Masud, 45, Shahinur Rahman, 38 and Sufia Begum, 48.

Mohammad Morshed Alam, deputy police commissioner of Uttara zone, said a general diary was lodged on 24 March with Uttara East Police over the missing of 6-year-old Shaheen Sheikh.

With the help of technology, a team of Uttara East Police conducted a drive in Salna area and arrested the trio.

After interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they have long been involved in kidnapping children from different schools, bazars and restaurants and realise ransom through mobile financing like bKash and Nagad.

Milton was wanted in five cases while Shahinur was wanted in three cases filed with Dhaka and Gazipur Police stations.

Police also seized two mobile phone sets and five SIM cards from their possession.