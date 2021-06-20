3 arrested for raping fourth grader in Manikganj

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 07:23 pm

3 arrested for raping fourth grader in Manikganj

The arrestees are Maynul Islam Jahid ,14, Arman, 14, and Aminul Islam, 15

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 07:23 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A team of Rapid Action Battalion- 4 (RAB) arrested three teenagers from Bhararia union of Manikganj sadar upazila on Sunday, in a case filed over the gang rape of student of Class-4.

The arrestees are Maynul Islam Jahid ,14, Arman, 14, and Aminul Islam, 15.

"The victim girl was abducted while she was on her way to receive private tuition and was abused in a poultry farm on 17 June," said Unu Mong, company commander of RAB-4 and assistant superintendent of police.

"Legal steps are being taken against the arrestees," he added.

