2 held with psychedelic drug ‘magic mushroom’ in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained two suspected drug peddlers with illegal magic mushrooms from the capital's Hatirjheel area on Wednesday night.

The arrestees are Nagib Hasan Arnob (25) and Taifur Rashid Jahid (23).

Based on information, a team of Rab-10 and its detective branch, conducted a drive in the area around 1.45am.

During the drive, the team seized 120 slices of magic mushroom in five bars and two bottles of foreign liquor.

Photo: Courtesy

According to a Rab press release, Taiful Rashid, being a regular consumer of narcotics and alcohol, got addicted to psychedelic drugs –including LSD and DTM - in 2019. Following his quest for new drugs since then, he learned about magic mushrooms from the dark web.

Taifur then reached out to his childhood friend Naghib Hasan, a Bangladesh expatriate in Canada, for sourcing the illegal drug. Nagib agreed to his proposal hoping to make a huge profit by selling them in Bangladesh.

Reportedly, the first consignment of the psychedelic drug reached Dhaka in May 2021, which was later sold at a high price by the detainees.

File photo: Nagib Hasan Arnob (25) and Taifur Rashid Jahid (23).

Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, are polyphyletic - an informal group of fungi - that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion. One will most likely start to feel some psychedelic effects around 30 minutes after consuming them and disappear within six hours.

However, the intensity and its longevity will depend on multiple factors including the dose, potency of the shrooms themselves, and how recently you've eaten.