2 held with psychedelic drug ‘magic mushroom’ in city

Crime

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 03:45 pm

Related News

2 held with psychedelic drug ‘magic mushroom’ in city

During the drive, the team seized 120 slices of magic mushroom in five bars and two bottles of foreign liquor

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained two suspected drug peddlers with illegal magic mushrooms from the capital's Hatirjheel area on Wednesday night.

The arrestees are Nagib Hasan Arnob (25) and Taifur Rashid Jahid (23).

Based on information, a team of Rab-10 and its detective branch, conducted a drive in the area around 1.45am.

During the drive, the team seized 120 slices of magic mushroom in five bars and two bottles of foreign liquor.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to a Rab press release, Taiful Rashid, being a regular consumer of narcotics and alcohol, got addicted to psychedelic drugs –including LSD and DTM - in 2019. Following his quest for new drugs since then, he learned about magic mushrooms from the dark web.

Taifur then reached out to his childhood friend Naghib Hasan, a Bangladesh expatriate in Canada, for sourcing the illegal drug.  Nagib agreed to his proposal hoping to make a huge profit by selling them in Bangladesh.

Reportedly, the first consignment of the psychedelic drug reached Dhaka in May 2021, which was later sold at a high price by the detainees.

File photo: Nagib Hasan Arnob (25) and Taifur Rashid Jahid (23).
File photo: Nagib Hasan Arnob (25) and Taifur Rashid Jahid (23).

Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, are polyphyletic - an informal group of fungi - that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion. One will most likely start to feel some psychedelic effects around 30 minutes after consuming them and disappear within six hours.

However, the intensity and its longevity will depend on multiple factors including the dose, potency of the shrooms themselves, and how recently you've eaten.

Bangladesh / Top News

Magic Mushroom / psychedelic / Drug / Drug Cartel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

29m | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

2h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

2h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh