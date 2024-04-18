2kg crystal meth seized, one held in Cox's Bazar

Sain Mong Thoai Marma, 18, detained with 2kg of meth on 17 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a suspected drug peddler in possession of two kilograms of crystal meth, a contraband drug, in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night.

Tipped off, BGB members conducted a search operation and seized the drug from the possession of Sain Mong Thoai Marma, 18, of Bandarban's Naikhongchari upazila while he was crossing a check post by an auto-rickshaw at around 9:30pm, said Lieutenant Colonel Syed Waheeduzzaman Tanzid, commanding officer of BGB Ramu's 30th Battalion.

Later, the arrestee was handed over to the Ramu police station.

The BGB official said Ramu police station is preparing a case against the detained youth.