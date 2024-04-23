Drugs worth crores found in anonymous parcel from US, 3 held

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 09:27 pm

Six packets of Tetrahydrocannabinol containing Kush, a cheap synthetic drug, along with nine chocolates and 10 cakes infused with American cannabis extract, were recovered.

To detect the drug rings and the masterminds behind them, the DNC has proposed to buy a mobile tracker system Photo: Collected
To detect the drug rings and the masterminds behind them, the DNC has proposed to buy a mobile tracker system Photo: Collected

The Department of Narcotics Control has recovered drugs worth crores from an anonymous parcel sent from California, US. 

Three people were detained in connection with the incident, the department's Director General Mustaqeem Billah Faruqi confirmed on Tuesday (23 April).

The detainees were identified as Imran Ahmed Raj, 20, Rasel Mia, 29 and Ramjan Mia, 20. 

During a press conference held at the Narcotics Control Directorate in the capital, Faruqi said the parcel bore no address, only a mobile number. 

"Acting on a tip-off, we intercepted the parcel from the US state of California. Inside, six packets of Tetrahydrocannabinol [THC] containing Kush [a cheap synthetic drug], along with nine chocolates and 10 cakes infused with American cannabis extract, were recovered. The market value of the seized narcotics amounts to crores," he said.

The narcotics control chief noted these cannabis are made synthetically, which is hundreds of times worse than the cannabis produced in Bangladesh.

He said the detentions were made based on the mobile number listed on the parcel.

"They have confessed their involvement in the drug trade during initial questioning. They have also admitted their longstanding association with the illicit business," he added. 

Expressing concern over a recent trend involving drugs mixed in cakes and chocolates, he urged the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to investigate whether similar practices are occurring within domestically produced cakes.

