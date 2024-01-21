2 Bangladeshis arrested over allegations of human trafficking via Thailand 

Two Bangladeshis were arrested in Thailand over allegations of human trafficking in the country.

In a press conference on 18 January, Thailand Immigration Bureau officials announced the arrest of an illegal immigrant smuggling ring known as the "Asraf Gang," named after the Bangladeshi leader, reports the Khaosod English based in Bangkok.

The operation lasted more than a year and resulted in the arrest of two Bangladeshis – Asraf, and Abu.

The case began in January and March 2023 when Immigration Department officers arrested 41 Bangladeshi immigrants over allegations of illegally entering Thailand in Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces, Pol Col Panupakaya Jitprayurathi, deputy commander of the Thailand Immigration Bureau's Criminal Investigation Division, said.

According to the report, five cases were opened against them. Another 10 people were then arrested, including eight Thai nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Pakistani national.