17 BNP men arrested over attacks on police

Crime

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 04:27 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

At least 17 BNP leaders and activists were arrested from the capital's Mirpur area in a case filed over attacking the police and obstructing them from discharging government duties.

They were arrested after conducting raids in various areas of Mirpur since Thursday, Sub-Inspector Sajib told The Business Standard Sunday (18 September).

On 15 September, BNP staged a rally to protest against the price hikes of fuel oil, daily commodities, increase in public transport fares and the deaths of three party activists in police firing.

BNP said Awami League men attacked them during the rally. Several BNP leaders and activists and some police personnel were injured in the attack.

