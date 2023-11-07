1,636 people arrested in 112 cases in 10 days since October 28: DMP

A total of 112 cases have been filed with different police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in 10 days since 28 October when a series of violent events occurred centering the BNP's grand rally at Nayapaltan in the capital.

Besides, 1,636 people, mostly leaders and activists of BNP, were arrested from different parts of the capital till 6 November (Monday).

Scrutinising the DMP's official statistics of cases registered after deterioration of law and order situation and violence on October 28 during BNP's grand rally and during the nationwide hartal and blocked programmes, sources at the DMP headquarters said, eight cases were filed on 28 October, while 27 cases were filed on following day.

Besides, 10 cases were filed on October 30 and October 31 respectively, while 14 cases were filed each day on November 1 and 2. On the other hand, seven, one and 13 cases were filed on November 3, 4 and 5 respectively and the remaining 10 were filed on November 6.

Among the arrestees, 696 people were arrested on October 28 and 256 were arrested on October 29. Besides, 158 people and 141 people were arrested on October 30 and October 31 respectively, while 96 people and 60 people were arrested on November 1 and 2 respectively.

Besides, 58 people and 37 people were arrested on November 3 and November 4 respectively, while 52 people and 82 people were arrested on November 5 and 6 respectively.