1,636 people arrested in 112 cases in 10 days since October 28: DMP

Crime

UNB
07 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

1,636 people arrested in 112 cases in 10 days since October 28: DMP

Besides, 1,636 people, mostly leaders and activists of BNP, were arrested from different parts of the capital till November 6 (Monday)

UNB
07 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:22 pm
1,636 people arrested in 112 cases in 10 days since October 28: DMP

A total of 112 cases have been filed with different police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in 10 days since 28 October when a series of violent events occurred centering the BNP's grand rally at Nayapaltan in the capital.

Besides, 1,636 people, mostly leaders and activists of BNP, were arrested from different parts of the capital till 6 November (Monday).

Scrutinising the DMP's official statistics of cases registered after deterioration of law and order situation and violence on October 28 during BNP's grand rally and during the nationwide hartal and blocked  programmes, sources at the DMP headquarters said, eight cases were filed on 28 October, while 27 cases were filed on following day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, 10 cases were filed on October 30 and October 31 respectively, while 14 cases were filed each day on November 1 and 2. On the other hand, seven, one and 13 cases were filed on November 3, 4 and 5 respectively and the remaining 10 were filed on November 6.

Among the arrestees, 696 people were arrested on October 28 and 256 were arrested on October 29. Besides, 158 people and 141 people were arrested on October 30 and October 31 respectively, while 96 people and 60 people were arrested on November 1 and 2 respectively.

Besides, 58 people and 37 people were arrested on November 3 and November 4 respectively, while 52 people and 82 people were arrested on November 5 and 6 respectively.

Top News

DMP / cases / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

11h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

11h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

11h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

40m | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

2h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

8h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

8h | Tech Talk