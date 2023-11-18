16 crude bombs recovered in Benapole
Police have recovered 16 crude bombs from a waterbank at the Balunda village in Benapole upazila of Jashore.
Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police Station, said they conducted a drive in the village on Saturday (18 November) afternoon on a tip-off that some bombs were gathered there for carrying out subversive activities.
Later, the crude bombs wrapped with red tape were recovered from the bank of a local pond, he said.
A legal process was underway, the OC said, adding that no one has been detained in this connection so far.