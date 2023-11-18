16 crude bombs recovered in Benapole

Crime

UNB
18 November, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

16 crude bombs recovered in Benapole

UNB
18 November, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Representational Image. Seven crude bombs and a number of local weapons recovered from the Rupali Square area in Basurhat of Noakhali&#039;s Companiganj upazila in 2021. Photo: TBS
Representational Image. Seven crude bombs and a number of local weapons recovered from the Rupali Square area in Basurhat of Noakhali's Companiganj upazila in 2021. Photo: TBS

Police have recovered 16 crude bombs from a waterbank at the Balunda village in Benapole upazila of Jashore.

Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police Station, said they conducted a drive in the village on Saturday (18 November) afternoon on a tip-off that some bombs were gathered there for carrying out subversive activities.

Later, the crude bombs wrapped with red tape were recovered from the bank of a local pond, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A legal process was underway, the OC said, adding that no one has been detained in this connection so far.

 

Top News

crude bombs / Benapole

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

10h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

14h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

14h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

1h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

Sam Altman lost job from his own company OpenAI

4h | Tech Talk
Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

5h | TBS Economy