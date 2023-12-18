Fabrics worth Tk20cr seized in Benapole for being brought under false declaration

Customs authorities on Monday seized 12 trucks of fabrics worth Tk20 crore which were allegedly brought under false declaration from India at Jashore's Benapole Port.

According to Benapole custom house sources, importing company Rojamoni Enterprise of Dinajpur mentioned import of synthetic fabrics in its declaration, but all fabrics were found to be shirt and velvet fabrics.

A man named Shariful Islam cleared the shipment by renting the licences of C&F agents Trina Associates and Ananta Enterprises Pvt Ltd, sources said.

Shariful Islam, however, claimed that he has no licence of his own and only works by renting other's licences.

"However, the goods have not yet been fully inspected by the customs authorities," he said.

Abdul Hakeem, commissioner of Benapole Custom House, said, "The consignments were unloaded from Indian trucks at the port shed in the presence of our officials. However, a 100% physical examination will be completed as soon as possible.

"A zero tolerance policy has been adopted at Benapole port. No one will be exempted if there is an irregularity."