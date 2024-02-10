CPD advises swift legal action over Tangail saree GI fiasco

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has recommended Bangladesh High Commission in India take urgent legal action regarding the ongoing issue concerning the registration of Tangail saree Geographical Indication (GI).

"We still have time to act. The first course of action should involve filing a lawsuit under Indian law through the Bangladesh High Commission," Debapriya Bhattacharya said during a discussion held at CPD's Dhanmondi office today (10 February).

According to CPD, this step is crucial for the protection of the country's intellectual property.

Over the past week, debates have emerged on social media regarding India's classification of Tangail Saree as a GI product originating from West Bengal which raised questions about legitimate ownership of the GI tag for Tangail saree.

Meanwhile, on 7 February, the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Ministry of Industries recognised the Tangail saree as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Bangladesh.

CPD also urged the government to form a special task force to address all matters related to intellectual property within and outside the country and to adopt a multidisciplinary approach.

The importance of hiring experienced lawyers in the relevant field to fight the case was also highlighted in the CPD discussion.

On 2 January, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India granted GI recognition to the product.

However, the issue came to the fore after a post on the verified Facebook page of the Ministry of Culture of India on 1 February, announcing the recognition.

The Indian ministry claimed that Tangail Saree originated in West Bengal.

