High Court orders listing of GI products across Bangladesh

The High Court has instructed officials, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and other relevant government parties, to compile a list of all products from every region of Bangladesh that are officially recognised as Geographical Indications (GI) or have applied for the recognition.

This list must be submitted to the court by 19 March, the High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir said today (19 February).

During the hearing on a writ petition, the court also issued a rule asking why the authorities' failure to create and register a list of GI products would not be considered illegal.

The commerce secretary, agriculture secretary, culture secretary, and other concerned officials have been given four weeks to respond to the rule.

Barrister Sarowat Siraj Shukla from Tangail, also the petitioner of the writ, presented the case on behalf of the writ petition.

Earlier on Sunday (18 February), he filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking directions for compiling a list of all GI products in Bangladesh.

India recently claimed the centuries-old Tangail saree as its own by recognising it as a GI product.

When India recognised the Tangail saree as a GI product of West Bengal, it sparked widespread debate and criticism.

Following this, the Ministry of Industries recognised the Tangail saree as a GI product of Bangladesh on 8 February.