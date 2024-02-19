High Court orders listing of GI products across Bangladesh

Court

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 01:23 pm

Related News

High Court orders listing of GI products across Bangladesh

The court also issued a rule asking why the authorities' failure to create and register a list of GI products would not be considered illegal

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 01:23 pm
The High Court building at Ramna, Dhaka. Photo: TBS
The High Court building at Ramna, Dhaka. Photo: TBS

The High Court has instructed officials, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and other relevant government parties, to compile a list of all products from every region of Bangladesh that are officially recognised as Geographical Indications (GI) or have applied for the recognition. 

This list must be submitted to the court by 19 March, the High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir said today (19 February).

During the hearing on a writ petition, the court also issued a rule asking why the authorities' failure to create and register a list of GI products would not be considered illegal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The commerce secretary, agriculture secretary, culture secretary, and other concerned officials have been given four weeks to respond to the rule.

Barrister Sarowat Siraj Shukla from Tangail, also the petitioner of the writ, presented the case on behalf of the writ petition.

Earlier on Sunday (18 February), he filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking directions for compiling a list of all GI products in Bangladesh.

India recently claimed the centuries-old Tangail saree as its own by recognising it as a GI product.

When India recognised the Tangail saree as a GI product of West Bengal, it sparked widespread debate and criticism. 

Following this, the Ministry of Industries recognised the Tangail saree as a GI product of Bangladesh on 8 February.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / Bangladesh / GI product

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

4h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

16m | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

1h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

2h | Videos
What the sellers are saying about the increase in the price of chicken

What the sellers are saying about the increase in the price of chicken

3h | Videos