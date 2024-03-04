Two magistrates testify in Hallmark loan scam case

Court

BSS
04 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 06:35 pm

Related News

Two magistrates testify in Hallmark loan scam case

BSS
04 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

Two metropolitan magistrates have testified in a case lodged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the Hallmark loan scam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Saifur Rahman and Keshav Roy Chowdhury, who recorded statements of three accused in the case, submitted their testimonies and were cross-examined by the defence at Dhaka Special Judge Court-1.

After the end of the cross-examination, Judge Md Abul Kashem adjourned the hearing till 12 March.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court was scheduled to pronounce judgement in the case on 28 February.

The ACC however, pleaded for recording depositions of the two concerned magistrates on that day. Allowing the ACC plea, the court had fixed today for holding a hearing.

According to the case documents, the 18 accused including Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud, his wife and the company's chairman, Jasmine Islam are accused of embezzling Tk16.5 crore after taking loan of Tk525.62 crore in the name of a non-existent Max Spinning Mills.

The ACC filed the case on 4 October 2012, with the capital's Ramna Police Station.

 

Top News

Hallmark Scam / court / testify

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

11h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

39m | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

2h | Videos
Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

4h | Videos
Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

1h | Videos