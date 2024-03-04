Two magistrates testify in Hallmark loan scam case

Two metropolitan magistrates have testified in a case lodged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the Hallmark loan scam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Saifur Rahman and Keshav Roy Chowdhury, who recorded statements of three accused in the case, submitted their testimonies and were cross-examined by the defence at Dhaka Special Judge Court-1.

After the end of the cross-examination, Judge Md Abul Kashem adjourned the hearing till 12 March.

The court was scheduled to pronounce judgement in the case on 28 February.

The ACC however, pleaded for recording depositions of the two concerned magistrates on that day. Allowing the ACC plea, the court had fixed today for holding a hearing.

According to the case documents, the 18 accused including Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud, his wife and the company's chairman, Jasmine Islam are accused of embezzling Tk16.5 crore after taking loan of Tk525.62 crore in the name of a non-existent Max Spinning Mills.

The ACC filed the case on 4 October 2012, with the capital's Ramna Police Station.