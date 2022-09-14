Two including doctor remanded over terror connection

BSS
14 September, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 06:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
A Dhaka court today placed two persons including a doctor on five-day remand each in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act with capital's Rampura Police Station.

The two remanded accused are Doctor Shakir Bin Wali and Abrarul Haque.

Doctor missing for 4 days now shown arrested for militant ties

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and investigation officer and inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit SM Mizanur Rahman pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.

CTTC arrested them for allegedly instigating youths, including the seven in Cumilla who have recently went missing after leaving their homes in the name of performing "hijrat", to join militancy. They were allegedly collecting members for banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, arranging military training for them, helping them to perform hijrat.
 

