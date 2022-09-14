Doctor missing for 4 days now shown arrested for militant ties

Police have arrested doctor Shakir Bin Wali, who had been missing since Sunday (11 September), alleging ties with banned militant group - Ansar al Islam.

He was produced before the court with a 10-day remand plea on Wednesday, confirmed sources at the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Earlier, CTTC Inspector Kazi Mizanur Rahman filed a case with Rampura police station against one Abrarul Haque and Shakir under the Anti-Terrorism Act, where he claimed that the duo are involved in terrorist activities and affiliated with the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam.

In the case document it was alleged the Shakir and his aid Abrarul are involved in the recent disappearance of seven boys all students of SSC and HSC levels who left home for "hijrat" (pilgrimage). Shakir used to recruit members for the militant outfit from different parts of the country, organise military training and help in alleged pilgrimages.

However, during a press briefing at the Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh at Segun Bagicha, Shakir's father AKM Wali Ullah said that all the claims of the police are "made up, untrue and imaginary".

He said that four men identifying themselves as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials picked up his son from their house on Sunday. "We will take legal action for detaining Shakir illegally for four days," he added.

Wali Ullah said Shakir has grown up in their Hajipara home, everyone in the area knows him as a very good person. Moreover, if he was involved in any terrorist activities he would not have been present at home constantly, he added.

The truth is he was preparing for his FCPS examinations. Shakir has always been a brilliant student who passed from Ideal School and College, Notre Dame College and Cumilla Medical College Hospital with very good results, said the father.

"I request the prime minister to stop this torture on Shakir and asked the people to not believe in such falsehood about my son", said Wali Ullah in a written statement.