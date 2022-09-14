Doctor missing for 4 days now shown arrested for militant ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

Doctor missing for 4 days now shown arrested for militant ties

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested doctor Shakir Bin Wali, who had been missing since Sunday (11 September), alleging ties with banned militant group - Ansar al Islam.

He was produced before the court with a 10-day remand plea on Wednesday, confirmed sources at the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Earlier, CTTC Inspector Kazi Mizanur Rahman filed a case with Rampura police station against one Abrarul Haque and Shakir under the Anti-Terrorism Act, where he claimed that the duo are involved in terrorist activities and affiliated with the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam.

In the case document it was alleged the Shakir and his aid Abrarul are involved in the recent disappearance of seven boys all students of SSC and HSC levels who left home for "hijrat" (pilgrimage). Shakir used to recruit members for the militant outfit from different parts of the country, organise military training and help in alleged pilgrimages.

However, during a press briefing at the Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh at Segun Bagicha, Shakir's father AKM Wali Ullah said that all the claims of the police are "made up, untrue and imaginary". 

He said that four men identifying themselves as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials picked up his son from their house on Sunday. "We will take legal action for detaining Shakir illegally for four days," he added.

Wali Ullah said Shakir has grown up in their Hajipara home, everyone in the area knows him as a very good person. Moreover, if he was involved in any terrorist activities he would not have been present at home constantly, he added.

The truth is he was preparing for his FCPS examinations. Shakir has always been a brilliant student who passed from Ideal School and College, Notre Dame College and Cumilla Medical College Hospital with very good results, said the father.

"I request the prime minister to stop this torture on Shakir and asked the people to not believe in such falsehood about my son", said Wali Ullah in a written statement.

Top News

Ansar al Islam / Terrorism / extremism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

22m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

47m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

21h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka