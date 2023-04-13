Tarique, Zubaida indicted in graft case

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed against them for acquiring wealth beyond their known sources of income and concealing information in their affidavits.

With charge framing the formal trial in the case against them began.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order in absence of both the accused.

The court also ordered that Tarique and Zubaida will not be allowed to fight the legal battle through a lawyer.

Earlier, on 1 November 2022, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and Dr Zubaida in the graft case.

The court also ordered to give notice in the newspaper to appear before the court on 19 January.

On 26 June, the High Court ordered the judicial court to dispose of the case as soon as possible.

The HC also rejected the couple's writ petitions, challenging the corruption case against them.

As both of them remain fugitives, the court rejected the writ petitions – saying these are not acceptable.

The court also withdrew the stay order on the trial proceedings of the case filed against them.

On 26 September 2007, ACC lodged a complaint with Kafrul police against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk4.81 crore and concealing the information.

In the same year, the High Court issued a rule suspending the trial proceedings in the case after hearing a petition filed by Zubaida.

In 2008, a charge sheet was filed against three people.

The HC rejected the rule in 2017 and asked her to surrender before the court within eight weeks.