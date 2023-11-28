BNP men rejecting Tarique as their leader, joining polls: Home minister

Politics

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:10 pm

BNP men rejecting Tarique as their leader, joining polls: Home minister

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:10 pm
A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

BNP leaders refusing to accept the party's acting chairperson Tarique Rahman as their leader are forming new platforms to participate in the polls, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Tuesday (28 November).

"I have information that those who are having trouble accepting his [Tarique] leadership, are preparing to come to the elections. They have also created various platforms to contest in the polls," the home minister said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Asked whether the elections will be less competitive if the BNP does not participate, he said, "You have seen that the BNP's leadership is not liked by many people within the party. That's why they are trying to participate in the polls by forming new parties.

"Moreover, I have come to know that many of the BNP leaders are also trying to become independent candidates."

Defying BNP's decision not to participate in the national elections unless it is held under a caretaker government, party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Syed AK Ekramuzzaman has collected nomination form to contest in the Brahmanbaria-1 seat as an independent candidate.

Regarding how a level playing field could be ensured if most of the BNP leaders are in jail, the home minister said, "There are specific cases against all the leaders of BNP who have been arrested. No one was arrested without reason."

Asked whether there is any threat of sabotage surrounding the election, the home minister said he has not received any such news so far.

"The people of Bangladesh do not like sabotage. The people of any civilised country in the world do not like it.

"The more vandalism you do, the more alienated from the people you become. It will bring shame to their fate rather than public support," he added.

While the BNP and other opposition parties demand the ouster of the government and national polls under a neutral caretaker government, the ruling Awami League maintains the election will be held as per the constitution and under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when both ruling and opposition parties held rallies, marred by widespread violence, in the capital

