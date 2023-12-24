Bangladesh's politics not an online game, Khokan bashes BNP's Tarique 

Bangladesh's politics is not an online game where one can change things from outside the country, Awami League candidate for Dhaka-6 seat Mohammad Sayeed Khokon said today (24 December), criticising BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

"You [Tarique] will press a button while sitting in London and the Dhaka city will start dancing – it [Bangladesh's politics] does not work like that. If you have the courage, come to the country and enter the field of politics," Khokan said while exchanging views with the media this afternoon in Gendaria of Old Dhaka.

"You can ask [people] not to vote while sitting there. But everything will not happen here as you say. We work hard to serve people. So the people of the country will definitely vote for the 'boat' symbol," he added.

Khokon, former Dhaka South mayor, added that those "who sit in London and announce blockades, they themselves have been blocked today. The common people of the country are on the roads."

Seeking votes for the 'boat', Khokan said, "The people of the country do not want unrest, they do not want arson incidents. People are now work oriented. They want to live in peace by doing their own work, which [peace] the prime minister has assured them in the bygone days.

"Therefore, to continue the development and progress of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we seek votes for the boat symbol on 7 January."

Responding to a question from journalists, the AL candidate said, "My family and I have been serving the people of Old Dhaka for the past 100 years.

"Most of the physical infrastructure and socio-cultural development of this area has been done by my family and myself."