Govt to do everything possible to implement verdict against Tarique: FM

Bangladesh

UNB
24 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 04:00 pm

Related News

Govt to do everything possible to implement verdict against Tarique: FM

“Our government wants to make sure that every convicted person’s verdict is implemented. The government will do everything possible at an appropriate time regarding Tarique Rahman’s issue,” he said

UNB
24 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke with reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 24 Jnauary. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke with reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 24 Jnauary. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday (24 January) said the government would do everything possible at an appropriate time to implement the court verdict against convicted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman now living in the UK.

"Our government wants to make sure that every convicted person's verdict is implemented. The government will do everything possible at an appropriate time regarding Tarique Rahman's issue," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister made the remarks when a reporter wanted to know about the efforts to bring back Tarique, acting chairman of BNP, for implementation of the court verdict.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He spoke with the reporters after a meeting with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke at his office where they discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The government has been trying to bring back the BNP's convicted acting chairman Tarique to implement the court verdict, but it all depends on the UK government.

"He is there (UK). Whoever a criminal is, they should be brought back and their sentence should be carried out. We are making our efforts in this regard. But now it depends on the British government. Will they keep him there or allow the punishment to be executed? It totally depends on them," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Voice of America Bangla service in an interview in Washington last year.

There are a number of cases including money laundering, arms smuggling, corruption and also the 21 August grenade attack against him.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said he laid emphasis on making the process easier as many face problems in terms of family reunions.

He acknowledged that there are people who are living in the UK illegally.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh / Tarique Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

2h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

4h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

4h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

1h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

1h | Videos
Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

3h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

8h | Videos