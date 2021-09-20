Sinha murder trial: Third phase of witnesses’ testimony starts

The third phase of testimony in the murder case of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan has begun today and will continue till 22 September.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail fixed the date on 8 September, on the last day of second phase testimony after six witnesses testified in the second phase.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam said three witnesses would appear on the first day of the third phase.

The PP said the third phase trial of the case would continue on September 20, 21 and 22.

In these three days, there would an initiative to produce more than one witness in the court, he added.

The formal trial of the murder case started on 23 August this year.

The testimony of Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of the slain Sinha, was taken during the first day and half of the second day of the trial. Later, the testimony of Sifat - one of the prime witnesses - began.

There are 15 witnesses whose testimony was scheduled to be taken on 23-24 August. But, lawyers of the accused went for separate interrogation and spent three days with the first two witnesses, and it was not possible to take the testimony of the remaining 13 ones.

There are 83 witnesses in the case.

On 25 August, the court fixed 5-8 September for the next testimony.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on 31 July last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigating officer of RAB-15, filed the chargesheet in the case on December 13 last year, accusing 15 people and naming 83 witnesses, after more than four months of investigation.