Sinha murder: OC Pradeep claims of innocence, blames Liaquat 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 10:17 pm

Suspended Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das
Suspended Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das

Former Teknaf police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das has blamed former Inspector Liaquat for major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan's murder claiming innocence. 

Pradeep claimed he had no connection with the murder and urged the judge to be kind to him during the last day of argument at Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judges Court Wednesday (12 January). 

According to court sources, OC Pradeep made the remarks after his lawyer Rana Dasgupta presented arguments in court.

He reportedly pleaded with the court for granting him10 minutes to speak during the argument of  Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam. 

"Major Sinha was killed by Inspector Liaquat. I know this very well. Please be kind to me," Pradeep told the District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail. 

However, in response, Judge Ismail expressed his dissatisfaction with Pradeep's actions during his charge. 

"If you (Pradeep) knew, why didn't you say that in your statement? Now the case is at the final stage. Why are you saying this now?" he said. 

The court later fixed 31 January to deliver the verdict on the case.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at Shamlapur check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on 31 July last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people.

The accused in the case are - suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, OC of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Rubel Sharma, bodyguard, Teknaf Police Station SI Nandadulal Rakshit, ASI Liton Mia, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, Sagar Deb, Md Rajiv and Md Abdullah, and SI of APBN Md Shahjahan.

All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Earlier, Md Khairul Islam, Investigation officer of RAB-15 and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) submitted the charge-sheet accusing 15 people including former OC Pradeep Kumar Das in the case.

