Major Sinha murder case verdict on 31 Jan

A Cox's Bazar court has fixed 31 January to deliver the verdict on much-talked major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan's murder case.

After finishing the hearing in the case, District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail fixed the date, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam on Wednesday (12 January).

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at Shamlapur check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on 31 July last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people.

The accused in the case are - suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, OC of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Rubel Sharma, bodyguard, Teknaf Police Station SI Nandadulal Rakshit, ASI Liton Mia, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, Sagar Deb, Md Rajiv and Md Abdullah, and SI of APBN Md Shahjahan.

All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Earlier, Md Khairul Islam, Investigation officer of RAB-15 and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) submitted the charge-sheet accusing 15 people including former OC Pradeep Kumar Das in the case.

Advocate Faridul Alam said senior advocate Rana Das Gupta began presenting his unfinished argument on behalf of Pradeep on Wednesday. Following the session, Judge Mohammad Ismail fixed 31 January to deliver the verdict in the murder case.

Earlier, 15 accused in the case, including OC Pradeep, were produced before the Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court at around 9.30 am.

Out of 83 witnesses in the case, 65 have testified. The court had fixed the date for argument from Sunday (9 January) to Wednesday, Advocate Faridul Alam added.