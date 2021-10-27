Sinha killing: Defence lawyers quiz judicial magistrate for 7hrs

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:28 pm

Sinha killing: Defence lawyers quiz judicial magistrate for 7hrs

On 31 July last year, Major (retired) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by police in Cox’s Bazar Shamlapur check post on Teknaf Marine Drive

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:28 pm
Retired Army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan
Retired Army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan

The defence lawyers of Sinha killing case Wednesday quizzed Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah, who recorded confessional statements made by some of the murder accused, for seven hours.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail adjourned the court in the evening and set 15, 16, 17 November for recording the testimony of the witnesses in the seventh phase, said Public Prosecutor Advocate Farid.

Mohammad Delwar Hossain, another Senior Judicial Magistrate who appeared before the court with Tamanna Farah Wednesday, will present his statement on 15 November.

The two judicial magistrates Wednesday presented the confessional statements made by the accused before the court, said the public prosecutor.

On 31 July last year, Major (retired) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by police in Cox's Bazar Shamlapur check post on Teknaf Marine Drive.

Subsequently, police filed three cases against Sinha and his co-travellers. On 5 August last year, Sinha's sister filed a murder case against the then Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das, SI Liaquat Ali and nine other policemen in a Cox's Bazar court.

In turn of events, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed a chargesheet against 15 people, including OC Pradeep in December last year.

On 27 June this year, the court framed charges against the 15 accused. Some 83 people were made witnesses to the case.

 

