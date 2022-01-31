Sinha murder: Ex-OC Pradeep, Liakat sentenced to death

A Cox's Bazar Court today sentenced former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar and former inspector of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre Liakat Ali to death in the sensational Major (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan murder case.

Three APBn members and four members of Baharchhara police outpost were acquitted from the charge.

While reading out the summary of 300-page verdict, the court in its observation said the killing was premeditated.

Earlier, police produced 15 accused of the case before the court at around 1pm today ahead of the verdict.

Later, the judge started reading out the summary the verdict around 2pm.

"Sinha murder was premeditated," the court said in its observation.

The accused in the murder case are- former OC of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, former inspector of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre Liakat Ali, former sub-inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit, former constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al-Mamun and Mohammad Mostafa, former APBn sub-inspector Mohammad Shahjahan, former constable Mohammad Rajib and Mohammad Abdullah, former Teknaf police constable Rubel Sharma, former assistant sub-inspector Sagar Deb, police informants Nurul Amin, Nezam Uddin and Mohammad Ayaz.

Earlier in the morning, a human chain was formed in front of court premises demanding that former OC Pradeep Kumar Das, one of the accused in the murder case of Major Sinha, be hanged.

The human chain started at 10 am under the banner of Teknaf's general people and the Committee to Prevent Torture of Journalists.

Many of those who have been victims of OC Pradeep, took part in the human chain. They started chanting the slogan 'We want OC Pradeep to be hanged'.

"Everyone standing here has been tortured by OC Pradeep. We want the maximum punishment for this murderer," one of the protesters said.

On 31 July 2020, Major (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan was gunned down at a police check post on the Cox's Bazar marine drive while he was driving towards the capital. On that night, police arrested Sinha's co-traveller Shahadul Islam Sefat and another teammate Shipra Debnath from a local resort, and filed a drug case against them.

The trio had been in the tourist city for months to film a travel documentary. Investigation later showed Sinha was murdered as he found out local police's involvement in narcotics smuggling and other crimes in Cox's Bazar.

The killing prompted a countrywide protest and outcry as the then army and police chiefs rushed to Cox's Bazar to hold an unprecedented joint press conference.

Following the incident, extrajudicial killings received unprecedented public attention and the number of extrajudicial killing incidents dropped, according to the British foreign ministry's human rights report on Bangladesh in July 2020.

On the eve of the verdict, Sinha's co-traveller Sefat said, "May no one die in police crossfire anymore."

The timeline

The retired Major was shot dead by police at the APBn check-post at Shamlapur in Baharchhara on the night of 31 July 2020 on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive. Subsequently, police filed three cases against the trio.

In one of the cases, police said Sinha barred on-duty cops while they moved to search him. Police fired as the retired major pulled out his gun.

On 5 August 2020, Sinha's sister, however, filed a murder case with a Cox's Bazar court accusing nine police men. The court tasked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for the investigation.

Meanwhile, Liakat Ali and OC Pradeep surrendered to court, while seven others were arrested by RAB.

Of 15 accused, 12 except Pradeep and Rubel Sharma gave confessional statements to court. At the end of the investigation on December 13 last year, the investigation officer of the case, the then Assistant Superintendent of Police RAB-15. Khairul Islam filed charges against 15 people in the court. The indictment states that it was a premeditated murder.

On 13 December 2020, RAB submitted the chargesheet against 15 individuals, terming the killing a "premeditated murder".

On 27 June last year, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail framed charges in the case and ordered the trial to begin.

On 12 January this year, the judge fixed 31 January for the verdict.