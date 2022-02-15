Sinha murder case: OC Pradeep, Liaqat appeal to HC for acquittal 

Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar and suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, who were sentenced to death in the sensational Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, have appealed to the High Court seeking acquittal.

Advocate Rana Dasgupta, Pradeep's lawyer, confirmed the news to the media Tuesday (15 February).

A Cox's Bazar court pronounced the verdict in the murder case on 31 January, sentencing Pradeep and Liaquat to death.

The court also handed life imprisonment to six suspended policemen and their informants and acquitted seven former cops.

In July 2020, police gunned down Sinha on Cox's Bazar marine drive while he was driving to the capital. After the killing, cops arrested two of his associates on narcotics charges the same night.

Pradeep-Liaquat duo initially branded the killing as a shootout with police on the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive – an 80km seaside scenic patch that turned notorious for gunfights at night after Pradeep was appointed the OC of Teknaf police. During his tenure, a total of 205 people were killed in 'gunfights' with police which the court termed as 'crossfire dramas' in the verdict of the Sinha murder case.

On 5 August 2020, Sinha's sister filed a murder case with a Cox's Bazar court accusing nine policemen. The court tasked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with the investigation.

On 13 December 2020, RAB submitted the charge sheet against 15 individuals, terming the killing a "premeditated murder".