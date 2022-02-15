Sinha murder case: OC Pradeep, Liaqat appeal to HC for acquittal 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:16 pm

Related News

Sinha murder case: OC Pradeep, Liaqat appeal to HC for acquittal 

A Cox's Bazar court sentenced the duo to death on 31 January

TBS Report 
15 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:16 pm
OC Pradeep Kumar Das and army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
OC Pradeep Kumar Das and army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar and suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, who were sentenced to death in the sensational Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, have appealed to the High Court seeking acquittal.

Advocate Rana Dasgupta, Pradeep's lawyer, confirmed the news to the media Tuesday (15 February). 

A Cox's Bazar court pronounced the verdict in the murder case on 31 January, sentencing Pradeep and Liaquat to death.

The court also handed life imprisonment to six suspended policemen and their informants and acquitted seven former cops. 

In July 2020, police gunned down Sinha on Cox's Bazar marine drive while he was driving to the capital. After the killing, cops arrested two of his associates on narcotics charges the same night.

Pradeep-Liaquat duo initially branded the killing as a shootout with police on the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive – an 80km seaside scenic patch that turned notorious for gunfights at night after Pradeep was appointed the OC of Teknaf police. During his tenure, a total of 205 people were killed in 'gunfights' with police which the court termed as 'crossfire dramas' in the verdict of the Sinha murder case.

On 5 August 2020, Sinha's sister filed a murder case with a Cox's Bazar court accusing nine policemen. The court tasked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) with the investigation.

On 13 December 2020, RAB submitted the charge sheet against 15 individuals, terming the killing a "premeditated murder".

Top News

Sinha Murder Case / OC Pradeep

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

4h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

4h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

3h | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

4h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

4h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director