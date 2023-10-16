SC lawyer sends legal notice seeking removal of iron cages in lower courts

Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir has sent a legal notice to remove iron cages from the accused and witness stands of judicial courts and reinstate wooden railings.

The notice was sent via registry mail on Sunday (15 October), Shishir said.

He also said the notice was addressed to the secretary of the Law and Justice Division, the senior secretary of the Public Security Division and the inspector general of Police.

The notice requested the iron cages to be removed within the next four weeks, failure in which would result in further legal action.

The notice also stated that Article 35 (5) of the Constitution and international laws stipulate that no person shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment or treatment. The same has been done through iron cages in lower courts.

Shishir Monir told reporters that if action is not taken within the time specified in the notice, a writ petition will be filed in the High Court.