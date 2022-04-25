Money laundering case: Brothers Enu, Rupon jailed for 7 years 

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 01:02 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced two brothers Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan along with nine others to seven years in prison each for money laundering.

In addition to the time behind bars, Dhaka 5th Special Judge Iqbal Hossain also fined each of the convicts Tk4 crore for their involvement in illegal casino business.

The other convicts are -- Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Merajul Haque Bhuiyan, Joy Gopal Sarkar, Pavel Rahman, Tuhin Munshi, Abul Kalam Azad, Nabir Hossain Sikder and Saiful Islam.

Enu, former vice-president of Awami League's Gandaria unit, and Rupon, joint general secretary of the same unit, and five others were present at the court during the verdict.

Among the convicts, Shiplu, Rashidul, Sahidul and Pavel have been absconding while Tuhin is out on bail. The other six are in jail.

The court in its observation said that organised crime and money laundering are serious threats to the rule of law and sustainable development.

Money laundering is now a serious crime as it can destabilise the of the country's financial system and hurt development efforts if left unchecked, he added.

The court, on 16 March, had set 6 April to hand down the verdict in the case after closing arguments. But, the date was later deferred.

Enu, Rupon and their associate Sunny were arrested from Dhaka's Keraniganj on 13 January, 2020.

They were planning to flee to Nepal via India by using fake passports.

According to law enforcers, the brothers used to bring casino materials from Nepal and supplied those to buyers here across the country.

They own a total of 22 buildings, plots and 128 flats in the capital and have crores of Taka in different bank accounts.

On 26 July, 2020, CID Inspector Sadek Ali, also investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the accused. 

The court framed charges against them on 5 May last year.

The court recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

 

 

 

