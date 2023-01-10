Misconduct with Judge: HC summons 21 B'baria lawyers

Misconduct with Judge: HC summons 21 B'baria lawyers

Photo: Collected
The High Court on Tuesday summoned 21 lawyers including Brahmanbaria Bar Association secretary to explain the allegation of contempt of court for chanting indecent slogans against the district judge during the court session.

They were asked to appear before the court on 23 January to explain the matter.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order following a written complaint by Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar.

The court also issued a rule to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy appeared for the state at the court.

Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar sent a letter to the Supreme Court in this regard on 9 January.

Earlier on 5 January, the same bench summoned three lawyers including Brahmanbaria Bar Association president on 17 January for misbehaving with the district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq.

Those summoned were Bar Association president Advocate Tanvir Ahmed Bhuiyan, Secretary (Administration) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and Advocate Zubair Islam.

The court also issued a rule questioning as to why punitive action will not be taken against them on contempt of court charge.

On 4 January, district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident. Later, on the instructions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the HC bench.

On 2 January, Bar Association president advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam came and rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.

