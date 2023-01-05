HC summons 3 Brahmanbaria lawyers for indecent behavior

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today summoned three lawyers, including the president of Brahmanbaria Bar Association, for indecent behavior with a judge inside a courtroom in Brahmanbaria.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order and issued a contempt of court rule against the three. 

The three lawyers are- Brahmanbaria Bar Association President Adv Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, secretary (admin) Adv Md Akkas Ali, and Adv Zubayer Islam. The High Court asked them to appear before it on January 17 and submit their explanation, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy said.

Judge Mohammad Faruk of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on January 2 sent a letter to the Supreme Court Registrar General for taking action against the three for their indecent behavior with him. The registrar general produced the letter before the Chief Justice and the High Court bench was designated by him to dispose of the matter.

