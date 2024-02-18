Madrasah teacher to die for molesting 4 students in Chattogram

Court

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 08:01 pm

Madrasah teacher to die for molesting 4 students in Chattogram

A Chattogram court has sentenced a teacher to death for molesting four students of a Madrasha in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram.

The convict is Nasir Uddin, 35, a hostel super of Ahmadia Azizul Ulum Madrasah.

Chattogram Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge Joynal Abedin pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict today (18 February). 

The tribunal's special public prosecutor Ziko Barua said death penalty was awarded for the convict as the rape allegations were substantiated by the testimony of 11 witnesses.

According to court sources, father of one of the victims of Ahmadia Azizul Ulum Madrasah filed a case against Nasir on 19 October 2020 for molesting his son.

Nasir Uddin admitted in court to molesting the students.

