Issue red alert to arrest former Teletalk official Tarek: HC

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the concerned government authorities to issue a red alert through Interpol to arrest SM Tarek Rahman, former assistant manager (system - operations) of Teletalk and now a fugitive in Canada.

He has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in a corruption case.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told the media that at the time of hearing on the appeal, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order to issue red alert to arrest Tarek.

The home secretary and inspector general of police (IGP) were asked to implement the directive and inform the court in the form of an affidavit by taking necessary measures by 16 October.

According to the case details, accused SM Tareq Rahman and Abul Kalam between October 2010 and June 2011 converted Teletalk pre-paid SIMs to post-paid for 12.82 crore minutes with a total value Tk9.74 crore embezzling the amount in collusion.

After the incident, Company Secretary Mahbubur Rahman filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on October 12, 2011. The Dhaka Divisional Special Judge on 6 May, 2019, sentenced SM Tarek Rahman and Abul Kalam to five years imprisonment and fined TK3 crore each for the offence of embezzlement under section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Abul Kalam, former-Assistant Manager of Teletalk surrendered but SM Tarek Rahman fled to Canada before the verdict. After the verdict of the trial court Abul Kalam filed an appeal with the high court.

On Sunday the appeal of Abul Kalam was on the daily cause list of HC.