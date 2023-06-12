HC stays DU order suspending student over sexual harassment allegation

Court

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 08:21 pm

Related News

HC stays DU order suspending student over sexual harassment allegation

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 08:21 pm
HC stays DU order suspending student over sexual harassment allegation

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed an order of Dhaka University which temporarily suspended a student of the Department of Criminology over allegations of sexual harassment and bullying juniors.

A two-member HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order on Monday (12 June) afternoon following the hearing of a writ petition filed by Senior Advocate Shamsuddin Babul on behalf of the suspended student.

The HC called upon the DU authority to show cause as to why the impugned letter dated 4 April (but served on 11 May) temporarily suspending the student shall not be declared illegal.

It also called for a stay operation of the impugned letter suspending the petitioner, Senior Advocate Shamsuddin Babul said.

"The HC has also stayed the order of his suspension until further notice," he added.

Earlier on 2 April, reports of the student being temporarily suspended over the allegations of sexually harassing junior female students and bullying his department juniors surfaced on social media.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / Dhaka University / sexual harrassment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

2h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

9h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

11h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

29m | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

7h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA