HC stays DU order suspending student over sexual harassment allegation

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed an order of Dhaka University which temporarily suspended a student of the Department of Criminology over allegations of sexual harassment and bullying juniors.

A two-member HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order on Monday (12 June) afternoon following the hearing of a writ petition filed by Senior Advocate Shamsuddin Babul on behalf of the suspended student.

The HC called upon the DU authority to show cause as to why the impugned letter dated 4 April (but served on 11 May) temporarily suspending the student shall not be declared illegal.

It also called for a stay operation of the impugned letter suspending the petitioner, Senior Advocate Shamsuddin Babul said.

"The HC has also stayed the order of his suspension until further notice," he added.

Earlier on 2 April, reports of the student being temporarily suspended over the allegations of sexually harassing junior female students and bullying his department juniors surfaced on social media.