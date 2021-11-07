HC seeks report on money refund to e-commerce customers

The High Court (HC) has ordered an investigation and a report on the issue of money refunds to customers of different e-commerce platforms, including Evaly, money that was paid in advance over mobile banking platforms bKash and Nagad for products purchased.

The HC asked Bangladesh Bank to implement the order within the next 60 days.

At the same time, the HC also issued a rule asking why the inaction of the concerned authorities, including Bangladesh Bank, in refunding the advance money paid by customers, should not be declared illegal.

The court directed eight persons, including the secretary to the finance ministry, the secretary to the commerce ministry, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, and the general manager of the payment systems department, to respond to the rule within the next four weeks.

An HC bench comprising of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued the order on Sunday, after hearing a writ petition filed by 22 customers of Evaly.

Lawyer Ashfaqur Rahman moved on behalf of the petitioners at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury represented the state.

Ashfaqur Rahman told reporters that the writ petition was filed on 24 October by 22 Evaly customers whose Tk2.61 crore in advance payments was stuck in financial services' gateways.

He said the 22 customers placed their orders to Evaly, paying money over the two mobile financial services bKash and Nagad, in September. They have not received the products yet, nor the money they paid. According to a Bangladesh Bank circular, if a product is not delivered within 10 days, the money has to be refunded.