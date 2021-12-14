HC rule queries for Tk1 cr in compensation to family of Azimpur wall collapse victim

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule upon the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be directed to give Tk1 crore in compensation to the family of a schoolboy who was killed after a wall collapsed on him in the capital's Azimpur area.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice M Mostafizur Rahman on Tuesday passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Ain O Audhikar (BD) Foundation, and Najir Hossain, the father of the deceased victim, schoolboy Jihad Hossain.

It asked 10 persons including secretaries to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the local government division, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dhaka South City Corporation, its chief engineer, and the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Lawyer M Monir Hossain Howlader and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar moved for the petition.

On 9 November, a seven-year-old school boy, Jihad Hossain, died when a wall collapsed on him in Azimpur Colony. He was on his way to Westin High School in Lalbagh with his father when the wall collapsed on him.

On 6 December, a writ was filed with the HC, seeking its directive upon the authorities concerned to pay Tk1 crore in compensation to the victim's family.