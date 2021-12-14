HC rule queries for Tk1 cr in compensation to family of Azimpur wall collapse victim

Court

BSS
14 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:16 pm

Related News

HC rule queries for Tk1 cr in compensation to family of Azimpur wall collapse victim

Secretaries to PWD and the local government division, and Dhaka South City Corporation’s CEO and chief engineer, were asked to respond in four weeks

BSS
14 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:16 pm
HC rule queries for Tk1 cr in compensation to family of Azimpur wall collapse victim

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule upon the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be directed to give Tk1 crore in compensation to the family of a schoolboy who was killed after a wall collapsed on him in the capital's Azimpur area.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice M Mostafizur Rahman on Tuesday passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Ain O Audhikar (BD) Foundation, and Najir Hossain, the father of the deceased victim, schoolboy Jihad Hossain.

It asked 10 persons including secretaries to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the local government division, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dhaka South City Corporation, its chief engineer, and the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Lawyer M Monir Hossain Howlader and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar moved for the petition.

On 9 November, a seven-year-old school boy, Jihad Hossain, died when a wall collapsed on him in Azimpur Colony. He was on his way to Westin High School in Lalbagh with his father when the wall collapsed on him.

On 6 December, a writ was filed with the HC, seeking its directive upon the authorities concerned to pay Tk1 crore in compensation to the victim's family.

Top News

court / Wall collapses / writ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?