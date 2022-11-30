HC recommends filing writ over Islami Bank’s loan disbursement reports

The High Court (HC) has recommended filing a writ petition regarding Islami Bank's alleged aggressive lending to ghost companies with fake addresses reported by several media outlets.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir brought the issue to the court's attention and appealed for a court order on Wednesday (30 November).

In response, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat advised him to file a writ petition with the media reports attached.

Shishir Monir told the media that he will submit it to the court today.

At the time, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state and lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).